Open letter to the prime minister of Denmark

Wayne A. G. James P.O. Box 928 Frederiksted, St. Croix U.S. Virgin Islands April 10, 2017 The Honorable Lars Lekke Rasussen, Prime Minister of Denmark The Office of the Prime Minister Christiansborg Prins Jrgens Grd 11 1218 Copenhagen K Denmark Dear Prime Minister Lekke Rasmussen: I hereby make this formal appeal to the people of Denmark for the granting of automatic Danish citizenship to Virgin Islanders officially residing in the Virgin Islands of the United States who can, with documentation, trace their ancestry in the islands to the Danish era .

