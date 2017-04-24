Onxeo Announces Publication of 2016 Reference Document

Onxeo S.A. , a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today announced the publication of the Company's 2016 Reference Document. The 2016 Reference Document, registered with the French Market Authorities on April 24, 2017, is available to the public free of charge upon request, as per current legal regulations, at Onxeo's headquarters – 49 Boulevard du Général Martial Valin, 75015 Paris – and on the Company's website: http://www.onxeo.com/en/investisseurs/resultats-et-publications .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.