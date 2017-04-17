One in five post-op patients need uns...

One in five post-op patients need unscheduled help

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

A sizable minority of patients need to make contact with health services after outpatient surgery, most often due to inadequate pain management, according to a study published online April 10 in Anesthesiology . Lone D. Brix, a Ph.D. candidate at Horsens Regional Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues surveyed patients who had undergone one of five common outpatient surgical procedures one week and eight weeks after surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC