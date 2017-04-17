One in five post-op patients need unscheduled help

A sizable minority of patients need to make contact with health services after outpatient surgery, most often due to inadequate pain management, according to a study published online April 10 in Anesthesiology . Lone D. Brix, a Ph.D. candidate at Horsens Regional Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues surveyed patients who had undergone one of five common outpatient surgical procedures one week and eight weeks after surgery.

