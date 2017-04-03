Nunavut historian, linguist retires from Danish consular appointment

Kenn Harper with set of bound volumes of research he's done on the history of Hans Island that he presented to Niels Boel Abrahamsen, the Danish ambassador to Canada, and Abrahamsen's wife, Karen Eva Abrahamsen, at a reception March 27 in Ottawa. Kenn Harper used his appointment has Danish honorary consult to lobby for the reinstatement of a Nunavut-Greenland air service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.