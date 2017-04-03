New York Red Bulls announce Anatole A...

New York Red Bulls announce Anatole Abang loan to Finland's SJK

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Once A Metro

Finnish top-flight team Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho announced it had signed Anatole Abang on March 28, 2017 . The New York Red Bulls have echoed that announcement about a week later , which is record time for a club that once sent the player on loan without any official statement at all .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC