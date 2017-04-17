More the exercise, better the heart a...

More the exercise, better the heart attack survival

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 16 : You may want to hit the gym immediately as a recent study has suggested that those who exercise regularly are likelier to survive a heart attack. The research found that exercise is associated with improved survival after a heart attack and also, the chances of survival increased as the amount of exercise rose.

