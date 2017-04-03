Libya's Oil Production Set to Rebound as Biggest Field Reopens 33 minutes ago
Libya's crude production rebounded to about 660,000 barrels a day as the OPEC nation's biggest oil field resumed output after about a week of disruption. Force majeure on the Zawiya export terminal was lifted after pumping resumed Sunday at Sharara, the nation's biggest oil field, Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of Libya's state-run National Oil Corp., said Monday by phone.
