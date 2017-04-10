Latest version of the Copenhagen Whee...

Latest version of the Copenhagen Wheel will turn any bike into an ebike

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Digital Trends

Superpedestrian , the startup behind the innovative Copenhagen Wheel , has announced that the product has moved beyond the prototype phase and is available to purchase for the first time. Originally unveiled back in 2013 , the device essentially has the ability to turn any traditional bike into an ebike, complete with pedal assist and a host of other features.

