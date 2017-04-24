Kronborg Castle
Kronborg is a castle and stronghold in the town of Helsingor, Denmark. Immortalized as Elsinore in William Shakespeare's play Hamlet, Kronborg is one of the most important Renaissance castles in Northern Europe and has been added to UNESCO's World Heritage Sites list .
