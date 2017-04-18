Human Library gives U.Va. students an outlet to share stories

The inaugural Human Library - an initiative which seeks to tell the stories of students, faculty and community members in an intimate way - was held on the Lawn the afternoon of April 14. Each storyteller was referred to as a "book" and was given 20 minutes to tell their stories in whatever way they would like. There were a total of 31 "books" who participated, and they told stories in two shifts over the course of four hours.

