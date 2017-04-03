Gazprom bid feeds David-and-Goliath a...

Gazprom bid feeds David-and-Goliath anxiety in Danish parliament

The biggest party in Denmark's parliament is voicing serious concerns about a bid by Gazprom PJSC to build a pipeline from Russia to Europe that would pass through Nordic and Baltic waters. Nord Stream 2 would be built by Russian-owned Gazprom and used to funnel the country's gas into Europe.

Chicago, IL

