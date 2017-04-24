[Focus] Power struggle in Greenland: ...

[Focus] Power struggle in Greenland: Three reasons why the EU should care

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EUobserver

On Monday , Greenland's hard-hitting foreign minister, Vittus Qujaukitsoq, unexpectedly withdrew from Greenland's cabinet and declared that he will challenge Kim Kielsen, Greenland's premier, as leader of the the self-rule government in Nuuk, the capital. Firstly, Greenland holds vast deposits of minerals of strategic importance to industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC