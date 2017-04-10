Exercise associated with improved heart attack survival
Sophia Antipolis, 12 April 2017: Exercise is associated with improved survival after a heart attack, according to research published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology .1 The chances of survival increased as the amount of exercise rose. "We know that exercise protects people against having a heart attack," said last author Professor Eva Prescott, professor of cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation, University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
