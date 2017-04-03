Ever Wondered What The 1851 Great Exh...

Ever Wondered What The 1851 Great Exhibition Was Like?

We've all heard of, and read about, London's Great Exhibition of 1851, organised by Prince Albert and Henry Cole, as the first 'World's Fair' to show off all the new technologies of the Victorian age. These gorgeous illustrations, by Louis Haghe, Joseph Nash, David Roberts are from a book called Dickinsons' Comprehensive Pictures of the Great Exhibition of 1851.

Chicago, IL

