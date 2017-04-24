EU leaders to discuss Brexit without UK
EU governments meet in Brussels on Saturday in the first summit without British PM Theresa May. The twenty seven leaders will endorse the European Commission's negotiating guidelines. Diplomats say talks will focus uniquely on the divorce until the EU 27 believe there is sufficient progress on key issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|19 hr
|Ram
|1
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC