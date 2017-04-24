EU leaders to discuss Brexit without UK

EU leaders to discuss Brexit without UK

EU governments meet in Brussels on Saturday in the first summit without British PM Theresa May. The twenty seven leaders will endorse the European Commission's negotiating guidelines. Diplomats say talks will focus uniquely on the divorce until the EU 27 believe there is sufficient progress on key issues.

