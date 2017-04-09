Easter eggs decorated in Tivoli Garde...

Easter eggs decorated in Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen

A girl plays in the Tivoli Gardens, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 8, 2017. Tivoli Gardens, located in the center of Denmark's capital city of Copenhagen, receives visitors with a large number of Easter eggs decorated at various locations to celebrate the Easter holidays.

Chicago, IL

