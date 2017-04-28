Dumaguing: Exercise associated with i...

Dumaguing: Exercise associated with improved heart attack survival

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

EXERCISE is associated with improved survival after a heart attack, according to research published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.1 the chances of survival increased as the amount of exercise rose. "We know that exercise protects people against having a heart attack," said last author Professor Eva Prescott, professor of cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation, University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC