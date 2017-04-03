Danish Fight Night - LIVE Results Fro...

Danish Fight Night - LIVE Results From Denmark

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Copenhagen, Denmark: For two and a half rounds big, 300 lbs, Bosnian heavyweight Mirko Tintor took Dane Pierre Madsen to school but then the weight and pace weighed heavy on Tintor and he, already tired, returned to his corner exhausted and retired. Officially the result goes as a TKO win for Madsen at one second into the fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC