Danish Fight Night - LIVE Results From Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark: For two and a half rounds big, 300 lbs, Bosnian heavyweight Mirko Tintor took Dane Pierre Madsen to school but then the weight and pace weighed heavy on Tintor and he, already tired, returned to his corner exhausted and retired. Officially the result goes as a TKO win for Madsen at one second into the fourth.

