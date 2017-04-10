Danish brewery to release 'Pisner' beer

As part of a scheme first announced in 2015, The Danish Agriculture and Food Council is collaborating with Danish Brewery NA rrebro Bryghus to release a beer made from barley fertilised with 54,000 litres of human urine. Under the catchy, if slightly alarming tagline 'from piss to pilsner,' Pisner aims to increase 'beercycling' by reusing a waste product as a natural fertiliser.

