Danish brewery to release 'Pisner' beer

Yesterday Read more: The Drinks Business

As part of a scheme first announced in 2015, The Danish Agriculture and Food Council is collaborating with Danish Brewery NA rrebro Bryghus to release a beer made from barley fertilised with 54,000 litres of human urine. Under the catchy, if slightly alarming tagline 'from piss to pilsner,' Pisner aims to increase 'beercycling' by reusing a waste product as a natural fertiliser.

