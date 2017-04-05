Bus driver suspected of reckless driv...

Bus driver suspected of reckless driving, manslaughter

The Washington Post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Swedish prosecutor says she is investigating a bus driver for reckless driving, bodily harm and manslaughter after his vehicle skidded off a road in central Sweden last weekend, killing three high school students. Karin Johnsson Ryd said Wednesday "the circumstances mean there is suspicion of a crime having been committed."

Chicago, IL

