Bavarian Nordic A/S - Report on the Results of the Annual General Meeting, held April 25, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 25, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S today held the Annual General Meeting with the results as follows: The Annual Report for 2016 was adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal to transfer the Company's result to next year was also adopted.
