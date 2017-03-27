Bavarian Nordic A/S - Notice Convenin...

Bavarian Nordic A/S - Notice Convening Ordinary General Meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 3, 2017 - Pursuant to Articles 10-14 of the Articles of Association, the shareholders of Bavarian Nordic A/S are hereby convened to the annual General Meeting to be held on A proposal from the Board of Directors regarding the application of profit or covering of loss pursuant to the Annual Report as adopted. Proposal to increase and extend the authorisations of the Board of Directors in Article 5a of the Articles of Association, so that the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the share capital of the Company by nominally DKK 31,423,540 until 30 June 2018.

Chicago, IL

