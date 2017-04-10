Baldwin Wallace University and Playhouse Square Resurrect Lizzie...

Performances will be held Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30. Tickets are just $25 and are available by calling 216-241-6000 or visiting Exploring America's first and favorite axe-wielding double-murderess, LIZZIE recounts the story of a Victorian hometown girl who was acquitted of taking an axe to the skulls of her parents in 1892. In this gripping musical, a powerfully passionate rock score leads audiences deep into the darkness of the Borden house and gives us a glimpse of the silent suffering endured by its female residents.

