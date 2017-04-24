Atrial Fibrillation [Review]

From the Cardiovascular Research Centre, Herlev and Gentofte University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark ; Department of Epidemiology, Boston University School of Public Health, MA ; Boston University and National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Framingham Heart Study, MA ; and Department of Medicine , Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute , Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, Department of Medicine , and Section of Preventive Medicine, Department of Medicine , Boston University School of Medicine, MA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.