Africa: Energy Forum to Focus On Finding Solutions for Continent's Power Woes
Over 600 million people in Africa do not have access to modern energy, and households with less income are spending 20 times the amount spent by high-income earners on energy. This scenerio, according to energy experts, highlights the current inefficiency of Africa's energy sector and calls for various interventions to address it.
