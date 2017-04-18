A Minute With: singer Natalie Imbruglia on comebacks and touring

FILE PHOTO: Singer Natalie Imbruglia poses for photographers as she arrives for the Brit Awards at Earls Court in London February 18, 2009. The 42-year-old, who found fame in the early 1990s as an actress in Australian television soap opera "Neighbours" and later as a singer with 1997 hit "Torn", will first play Moscow on Saturday and then travel to more than a dozen countries before wrapping up in Kolding, Denmark at the end of May. In an interview with Reuters, Imbruglia spoke about the tour, her plans for a new album, and why she's drawn to songs originally performed by men.

