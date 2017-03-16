WWII German pilot found in northern D...

WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hawk Eye

The pilot of a German World War II airplane that crashed into a northern Denmark swamp more than 70 years ago has been identified. Hans Wunderlich, who crashed Oct. 10, 1944, has no next of kin and may be buried in a war cemetery in Denmark, according to a Berlin-based organization keeping records of deceased German WWII soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC