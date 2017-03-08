Women lead a third of the 12 countrie...

Women lead a third of the 12 countries people say are the best places to live

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Switzerland tops the U.S. News and World Report's annual rankings of countries and the U.S. has dropped three spots to No. 7, but another interesting point is one that isn't immediately obvious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC