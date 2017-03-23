Witness shares story ahead of hearing...

Witness shares story ahead of hearing for man charged with making anti-Semitic threats

A man from Grand Rapids who's accused of threatening to shoot children and people of Jewish descent is set to appear in court Friday morning. David Lenio was arrested at his family's home last month.

