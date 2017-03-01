Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson: Anders Fogh Rasmussen and America's Will to Lead
Anders Fogh Rasmussen , the 39th prime minister of Denmark and the twelfth secretary general of NATO , joins Peter Robinson to discuss why America is the only proper policeman for the world. He argues that America's failure to act, especially in cases like Syria, can lead to more harm than intervention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC