Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson: Anders Fogh Rasmussen and America's Will to Lead

Anders Fogh Rasmussen , the 39th prime minister of Denmark and the twelfth secretary general of NATO , joins Peter Robinson to discuss why America is the only proper policeman for the world. He argues that America's failure to act, especially in cases like Syria, can lead to more harm than intervention.

Chicago, IL

