UN report: 'progress has bypassed groups, communities'

Helen Clark, head of the United Nations Development Programme, speaks at the launch of UN stabilization fund's report Human Development Report 2016 at Norra Latin in Stockholm, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Globalization has integrated people and the digital revolution has changed lives but development has been uneven and and "communities, societies and people have been left out," a U.N. report said Tuesday The U.N. says in its 2016 Human Development Report that "some have achieved only the basics of human development, and some not even that."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.