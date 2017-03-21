Three-way joint issue honors 50th wedding anniversary of Denmark's royal couple
Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland will participate in a three-way joint issue in May to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik of Denmark. They were married June 10, 1967.
