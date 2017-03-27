The story behind the statues in the R...

The story behind the statues in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors' Center

Replicas of the Cristus statue and statues of the original Twelve Apostles, originally sculpted by Bertel Thorvaldsen during the early 1800s, were placed in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors' Center. Crafted in Rome by the renowned Danish/Icelandic sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen in the early 1800s, the original 13 statues were commissioned for the historic Church of Our Lady, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

