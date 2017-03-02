Sweden introduces military draft for ...

Sweden introduces military draft for both men and women

This is a Saturday Aug. 1, 2015 file photo of Swedish Army personnel as they take part in the annual gay Pride Parade in Stockholm. Sweden's left-leaning government is reintroducing a military draft for both men and women because of what Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist calls a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden.

