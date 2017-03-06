Ryanair settles with former employee

Friday Mar 3

Copenhagen, Denmark a Europe's biggest budget airline, Ryanair, has reached a settlement with a former Italian employee who sued the company over her dismissal and working conditions. Christen Horn Johannessen, lawyer with Norway's Parat union, said Friday that Ryanair has agreed to pay Alessandra Cocca 570,000 kroner , the equivalent of three years of salary.

