Printix Cloud-based SaaS brings Radical Transformation to Print Management
Printix SaaS Print Management isn't just a different delivery model but a radical transformation in the way print management software is accessed, licensed, experienced and valued by customers." COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printix, an innovative software development firm based in Denmark, is showing the way to help companies bring print management to the cloud while eliminating print servers and streamlining printing operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
