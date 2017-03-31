Norwegian PM going to China as ties normalize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Norway's prime minister said Friday she will travel to China next week to meet President Xi Jinping, as part of repairing ties more than six years after Beijing froze Oslo out over the Nobel Peace Prize award to an imprisoned Chinese dissident. "Direct contact with the Chinese leadership is important for a solid and predictable relationship characterized by mutual interests, trust and understanding," Solberg said of the April 7-10 visit.
