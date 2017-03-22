Norway grants political asylum to Turkish officers
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - A Norwegian lawyer says a group of Turkish officers based in Norway who had refused to return home after the failed July 15 coup attempt, have been granted political asylum. Newspaper Verdens Gang said the feared being arrested in Turkey.
