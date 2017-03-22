'Miss Julie' getting a revamp as modern stage play at CMU

In the hands of a playwright, a dramaturgist and a visiting professor, August Strindberg's book "Miss Julie" has been thoroughly updated, freshened and developed as a modern stage play that will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 30April 1, in the Moss Performing Arts Center Mesa Experimental Theatre, 1231 N. 12th St. According to encyclopedia.com, "Miss Julie" was first published in 1888 and "shocked early reviewers with its frank portrayal of sexuality." "Although it was privately produced in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1889, the play was banned throughout much of Europe and was not produced in Sweden, Strindberg's native country, until 1906," the website says.

