Low-cost airline Norwegian has launched a direct flight service from Oakland to Copenhagen, Denmark.

Norwegian launched a direct flight service from Oakland to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday night, joining its existing service to Scandinavian capitals Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden. The flights, which were first announced last year, will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts.

Chicago, IL

