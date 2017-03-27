Loftus-Cheek Stars for England U21`s

Last night in Denmark, Randers to be precise, the England U21 side, managed by Adey Boothroyd, were playing Denmark in their last fixture before the Euro 2017 U21 Finals this summer. As it turned out England put on a decent display destroying the hosts 4-0, with the star of the show being one of our own, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

