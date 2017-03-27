Lloyd's Man City reaches UEFA women's...

Lloyd's Man City reaches UEFA women's semifinals

Read more: Soccer America

Carli Lloyd 's Manchester City joined Lyon, Barcelona and Paris St. Germain in the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League with its second 1-0 win over Denmark's Fortuna Hjorring. Manchester City reach the semifinals for the first time The win sets up a meeting between Lloyd and fellow American Alex Morgan , who plays for defending champion Lyon, in the semifinals.

Chicago, IL

