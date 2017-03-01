IT Governance's CEO, Alan Calder, to speak at the 10th Annual Nordic...

IT Governance's CEO, Alan Calder, to ...

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Information security expert Alan Calder, the founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, will speak and deliver a workshop at the 10th Annual Nordic GRC Summit , taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark. The GRC Summit aims to provide businesses with an overview of the current cyber threats, best practices in information security and changes in data protection laws.

Chicago, IL

