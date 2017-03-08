Insider dealing charges brought against a member of Talvivaara's Executive Committee

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc has been notified that charges have been brought against a member of its Executive Committee on a case concerning alleged misuse of insider information. The Company is not a party to the case, but the Company's disclosure practices in 2012 - 2013 have been heard in the Helsinki District Court in consequence of the charges brought by the prosecutor in May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.