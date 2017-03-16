Heatbuff, A Small Desktop Computer Sp...

Heatbuff, A Small Desktop Computer Space Heater Designed to Keep Your Hands Warm

Arhus, Denmark company Envavo IVS has created the Heatbuff , a small space heater for your desktop computer designed to warm your hands and not itself or your keyboard. It also turns up to 180 degrees for "easy folding and transport, as well as the ability to warm both your keyboard hand and mouse hand."

