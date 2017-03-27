Former concrete factory begins anew a...

Former concrete factory begins anew as an alternative high school with no curriculum

A former concrete factory west of Copenhagen has taken its first steps towards transformation into an experimental Danish folk high school. Designed by MVRDV and Cobe , the Roskilde Festival Folk High School that's broken ground will include a 3,000-square-meter learning center for art, music, leadership, and activism, as well as 2,600 square meters of student housing.

