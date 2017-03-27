Flash Sale: Ryanair are selling flights to Norway and France f...
Other cheap flights from Stansted include to Basel, Switzerland for 7.99 and Cologne, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark both for 9.99. Whatever time of year you feel like going on holiday, these are the countries it will be cheapest to travel to.
