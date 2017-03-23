European royals step out for Prince Richard's funeral

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands all attended Prince Richard's funeral A host of European royals stepped out to attend the funeral of Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg on Monday. Richard passed away last week at the age of 82, with the royal palace announcing that he had "died suddenly at Berleburg palace".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.