European royals step out for Prince Richard's funeral
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands all attended Prince Richard's funeral A host of European royals stepped out to attend the funeral of Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg on Monday. Richard passed away last week at the age of 82, with the royal palace announcing that he had "died suddenly at Berleburg palace".
