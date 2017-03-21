Ecwerumusa1cmykreduced 162x162

Ecwerumusa1cmykreduced 162x162

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

On March 13 - 14, 2017, Musa Ecweru, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, addressed the Global Workshop on Forced Migration and Refugees Management in Copenhagen, Denmark. Below is his presentation about Uganda's hospitality in hosting refugees By Musa Ecweru The Government of Uganda is pleased to participate in this workshop with colleagues from the UN and the World Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to... Nov '16 What A Waste 1
News A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl... Nov '16 KELLY LEECH - KHAN 2
News Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16) May '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10) Mar '16 IB DaMann 560
News Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10) Feb '16 Japanese Gun laws 3
News Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15) Dec '15 nice going 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC