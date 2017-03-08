Drake Wore A Kanye West Mask During The Boy Meets World Tour

At his concert in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday night, Drake donned a Kanye West mask - not the infamous jewel-encrusted mask from Yeezy's Yeezus Tour , but instead what looks like a simple paper cutout of the "Famous" rapper's face. While some reports suggest that the mask was brought by a fan and Drake just grabbed it for a spontaneous onstage moment, others have speculated that Drake's move was a decision to troll West after the Chicago rapper said that Drake's music is overplayed .

